Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,366,000 after buying an additional 608,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

