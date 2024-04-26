Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 376 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Down 1.3 %

Robert Half stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.