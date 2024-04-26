Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

Shares of Pulse Seismic stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pulse Seismic has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$2.35. The company has a market cap of C$117 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 38.35%. The company had revenue of C$16.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0405823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.