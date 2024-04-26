Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $79,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $182.57 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.85.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

