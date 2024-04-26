QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Issues Earnings Results

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 10.12%.

QNB Price Performance

Shares of QNBC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. QNB has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49.

QNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

