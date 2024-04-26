London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEGFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £110 ($135.87) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £101.64 ($125.54).

Get Our Latest Report on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.3 %

LSEG opened at GBX 8,862 ($109.46) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,784 ($96.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,696 ($119.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,207.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,950.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6,411.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($0.98) per share. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Cressida Hogg bought 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($116.23) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($61,950.72). In related news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,410 ($116.23) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($61,950.72). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($119.12), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,429,327.52). 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.