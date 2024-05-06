iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135,417 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

