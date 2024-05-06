Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Stock Holdings Reduced by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 6.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 3.68% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $50,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,245. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

