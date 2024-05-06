Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.620-6.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.690 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CPT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,279. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.06.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

