Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $17.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MPC opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.83 and a 200 day moving average of $166.46. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

