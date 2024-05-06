Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.860–0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Shares of NWN opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

