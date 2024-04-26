Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,425,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.