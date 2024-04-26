Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

