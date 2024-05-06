Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Chairman Sells $17,925,526.80 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.5 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,124,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,809. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.12. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

