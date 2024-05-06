Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Universal Security Instruments (UUU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN: UUU) recently:

5/3/2024 – Universal Security Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,658. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

