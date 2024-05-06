James E. Bunn Sells 11,095 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.58. The company had a trading volume of 693,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.48. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

