Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 2,637 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $136,385.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,899.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WLFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. 30,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth about $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

WLFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

