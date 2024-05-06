Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells 4,106 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $1,759,708.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,135.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FDS traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $436.08. 199,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,885. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $8,833,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

