Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Director Sells 2,056 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.85. 6,521,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,730,203. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.08.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

