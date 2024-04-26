The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $9.50

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lowered Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $6.88 on Monday. Vacasa has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.82) by $3.34. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vacasa will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $115,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $546,147. 11.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vacasa by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 694,124 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Articles

