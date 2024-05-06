Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.16. 1,388,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

