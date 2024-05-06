Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,750,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,207,000 after buying an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 422,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,991,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.46. 205,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

