Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 84.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

ImmunityBio stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,424,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,436. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.