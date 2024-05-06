Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Evercore ISI

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.49. 586,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,442. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.