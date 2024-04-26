Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$21.78 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. In other news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. Insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

