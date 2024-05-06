UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $45.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in UDR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,377 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

