Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,917,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 385,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,017,000 after buying an additional 50,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.53. 273,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.28. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.65 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

