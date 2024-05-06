Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $218.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.31.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.98. 539,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $145,471,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,164,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after buying an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

