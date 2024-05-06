Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,044 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.98. 5,075,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,122. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

