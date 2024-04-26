Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.70.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $170.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.64. The company has a market capitalization of $541.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

