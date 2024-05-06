Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $678,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,821,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,501. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $806.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.