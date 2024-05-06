Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 120 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.00. 494,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,452. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.84 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.41 and its 200-day moving average is $226.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

