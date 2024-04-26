Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.33.

WDO stock opened at C$10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.60. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.28.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5495825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

