Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 183.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 266,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $185.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

