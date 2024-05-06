Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 306.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 87,241.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,903 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Masco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

