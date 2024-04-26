Stifel Nicolaus Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$22.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.54.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:VET opened at C$16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.