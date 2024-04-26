ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ProPhase Labs in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.83%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.29. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

