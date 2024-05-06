Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,463 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,223. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.