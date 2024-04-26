Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COS) Given a C$0.52 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.52 price target on Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Oil Sands has a twelve month low of C$5.61 and a twelve month high of C$13.87.

Canadian Oil Sands Limited is a Canada-based investment company. The Company owns a 36.74% interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture (Syncrude), a producer of low sulphur, light, synthetic crude oil (SCO). Syncrude is involved in the mining and upgrading of bitumen from oil sands near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta.

