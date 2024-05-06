Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,251. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

