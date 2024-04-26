B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.10.

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.94. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Insiders have sold a total of 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.



B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

