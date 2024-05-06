BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BILL also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.490 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.35.

BILL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. 2,309,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that BILL will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

