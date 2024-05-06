Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.13. 1,271,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.20. The company has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $444.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

