Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 42.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

