Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.02. 2,015,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,478. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

