Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 292.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,722 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $372,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,871,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $359,283,000 after acquiring an additional 448,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,291,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,297,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,841,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $155,595,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock remained flat at $38.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,077,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

