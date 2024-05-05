Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $550.43 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,289.54 or 0.99828460 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012440 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00175923 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $593.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.