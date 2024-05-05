Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

