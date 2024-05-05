Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $60.06 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $60.06 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002205 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

