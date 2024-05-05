MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.23 million.
NASDAQ MTSI opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.34. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $104.90.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at $629,926,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,824 shares of company stock worth $68,127,415. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
